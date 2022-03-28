IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Punjab Kings stun RCB by five wickets | Cricket News

A spectacular run-chase by @PunjabKingsIPL in a high-scoring thriller sums up a Super Sunday 😍#TATAIPL #PBKSvRCB https://t.co/7x90qu4YjI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648404060000

Smith smashed three sixes and a four off Mohammed Siraj in the 18th over to accumulate 25 runs and bring down the equation to 11 from the final two overs.

Shahrukh, who hit one four and two maximums, finished the game with a boundary as Mayank Agarwal started his captaincy tenure with a win.

Earlier, RCB skipper du Plessis and Kohli added 118 runs for the second wicket after the former and Anuj Rawat (21) had laid the foundation with their 50 run-stand.

The S&S made their SS bats talk! 😉#SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #PBKSvRCB https://t.co/EaXBF769jM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) 1648404725000

RCB amassed 11 ‘extra’ runs, off the second over off Arshdeep Singh. Du Plessis got his first boundary in the third, while in the same over, Rawat hit his first maximum, as RCB raced to 23/0.

Rawat hit successive boundaries in the sixth over, off Odean Smith. But leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1/22) cut shot Rawat’s stay by cleaning him up in the seventh over.

Kohli came in and he took time to settle down.

After successive twos, Kohli’s first maximum came in the 10th over as RCB fetched 13 runs off it and at 70/1, the foundation was laid for a big total.

Man of the Match ➡️ Odean Smith 🫶 ♥️What a debut! 👏#SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #PBKSvRCB — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) 1648404816000

The former South Africa skipper, who got a ‘life’, made optimum use of it and then upped the ante, as the carnage started from the 12th over when he hammered a towering six off Liam Livingstone.

Du Plessis was brutal on Odean Smith, whom he hammered for a boundary and two successive sixes. He followed it up with two sixes off Harpreet Brar (0/38).

Kohli, who hit a four and two sixes, was also in his elements, as he played shots at will. He, however, played second fiddle to Du Plessis when the South African was in full flow.

Du Plessis was dismissed in the 18th over, but by then the damage had been done.

A quick-fire 32 from Karthik off just 14 balls, in which he smashed three sixes and as many fours, took RCB beyond the 200-run mark.