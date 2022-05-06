IPL 2022: One of the best innings I have seen, says Rishabh Pant after David Warner’s unbeaten 92 | Cricket News

He also praised Rovman Powell who made an unbeaten 67 off 35 balls.

“We knew what he (Powell) can give us, we backed him and he’s coming out with flying colours now. We are just taking one game at a time and trying to give our 100%. Good and important win for us.”

Playing against his former franchise, Warner said he did not need extra motivation.

“It’s a really nice wicket, I’ve had some success here. I knew if I played my strokes, it was going to come off.

“Challenging here in Mumbai with the humidity and I was cooked there towards the back end, I am getting older. Having Rovman at the other end was amazing. I didn’t need extra motivation, we’ve seen what’s happened before, it was good to get the win,” said the Australian.

✌🏼 Points. ✌🏼 Happy Faces wishing you 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 🤙🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCvSRH#TATAIPL | #IPL |… https://t.co/N6E9u1WVUk — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) 1651784256000

SRH suffered their third loss in a row.

“You know for us it is just going back to the drawing board. Outstanding knock from David Warner and later by Powell. Fantastic learning opportunities for everyone. Umran has been a fantastic find,” said skipper Kane Williamson.

As our skipper put in a nutshell, our focus is on those small areas of improvement that will help us chart our way… https://t.co/qelkc3ZTDj — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 1651777055000

“You learn from the best when you come up against them. Things can change quickly if we put things together. They have had rhythm batting in the middle order. Those two (Pooran and Markam) have been good.

“Just trying to play a role for the team. Staying patient. Every team is strong. Trying to contribute to the team’s cause.”