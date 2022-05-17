IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Underperforming captains in focus as Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson . Pedigree and class. Undisputed leaders of their countries across formats and batting bulwarks of their national sides and IPL franchises over the years. This year though, their returns are barely believable.Sharma lies at 36th spot in the top run-getters’ list with 218 runs at a disappointing 18.17 and a middling strike rate of 125.28. If you walk out to open the innings, those numbers are an apology. He has had to change his graft first, blast later approach because of the inconsistent form of Ishan Kishan but that is a smokescreen.

If you look closely, his IPL numbers have been on the decline over the last five seasons. They haven’t been talked about volubly only because the team had been winning. This year, those poor numbers and the manner of some of his dismissals may need greater scrutiny. Ditto for Williamson. The Kiwi stalwart, lays two rungs below in that list as he has scored 208 runs at 18.91 runs at a scandalous strike-rate of 92.85.

Right now, Rajasthan Royals’ R Ashwin can claim trolling rights over both of them in terms of strike-rate and average. His 143 runs have come at 140.19 and an average of 22.83. And guess what, he has one fifty more than his Indian captain (highest 43).

Both sides have suffered similar problems, lack of consistency at the top being the primary reason. While Rohit and Ishan have fired sporadically, Williamson’s form has robbed Sunrisers of the energy in the Powerplay (only 11 sixes in 12 games), leaving Abhishek Sharma to do all the heavy lifting, which the young, uncapped left-hander has done admirably.

As the two sides clash in an inconsequential game at the Wankhede Stadium today, they will be looking to give their supporters a glimpse of what they are capable of.

Sharma, as India captain, will also be scouting for bowling talent when he faces up to Umran Malik, who already has a five-for on this ground (vs Gujarat Titans). His loyalties for MI will prompt him to smash the young pacer who hasn’t yet tempted the overzealous Mumbai cops to book him for speeding, but his India sentiments will be hoping that the pacer puts on another clinic and show him if he’s ready for bigger occasions.

Rohit will also be ticking off Bhuvneshwar Kumar‘s name for an Australian visa for the T20 World Cup. The experienced pacer has bowled at an economy rate of 7.25. His 123 dot balls in 12 games makes him world class. The fast tiring Wankhede pitch can also be his friend when he bowls his slower ones.

A left-arm seamer is on India’s wish-list too and a resurgent T Natarajan will look to impress Rohit.