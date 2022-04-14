IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal catches up with Sachin Tendulkar after Mumbai Indians clash | Cricket News

𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐡 a 😍 video to put an end to #MIvPBKS! 📹#SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @sachin_rt… https://t.co/1k5ggNQKE5 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) 1649875995000

PUNE (MAHARASHTRA): After registering a 12-run win over Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal was seen interacting with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.Half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were backed by courageous bowling performance as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs registering their third win in five matches while Mumbai succumbed to their fifth defeat in as many matches.The video soon got garnered a lot of praise on social media, as the cricket fans were amazed to see legend Sachin having a conversation with Mayank.

Mayank played an innings of 52 while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 70 runs as the opening duo stitched a 97-run partnership for the first wicket to guide PBKS to a big target of 198/5. For MI, Basil Thampi scalped two wickets while star pacer of team Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are yet to register their first win of the season while Punjab now have three wins and two defeats in five matches.