IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Lewis, Bishnoi, Badoni star vs CSK in landmark first win for Lucknow | Cricket News

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 👌 👌A mighty batting performance from @LucknowIPL to seal their maiden IPL victory. 👏 👏 #TATAIPL |… https://t.co/bYguIpTDOO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648750991000

Shivam Dube will look to quickly forget the solitary over he bowled against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. Chennai Super Kings were firmly in control of the match with IPL newbies LSG requiring 34 runs off two overs to emerge victorious.Dube, who hadn’t bowled a single ball during the game, was given the responsibility to bowl the 19th over by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja. It was a massive blunder. Dube’s military medium-pace proved easy fodder for the two batters at the crease – Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni First, Badoni swept Dube’s first ball for a six over square leg. Under pressure, Dube bowled a couple of wides. Lewis (55 not out off 23b; 6×4, 3×6) then smacked two boundaries and a six off the last three balls as LSG got 25 runs in the over and the tables were completely turned. The final rites were done by Badoni in the 20th over with a swivel pull for another six off left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s bowling.Initially, the chase was propped up by the LSG openers, Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul . The pair added 99 runs in 10.1 overs before Rahul (40 off 26b; 2×4, 3×6) was dismissed by Dwaine Pretorius. De Kock (61 off 45b; 9×4) carried on for a while before Pretorius scalped his wicket too.When De Kock got out, a win for LSG seemed improbable but Lewis and Badoni had other ideas.

Earlier, it was a turbo-charged batting performance by CSK. Robin Uthappa gave the initial impetus along with Moeen Ali, after which the momentum was carried on by Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja till the slog overs. In the end, MS Dhoni once again gave a glimpse of his glorious past with a superb cameo that took CSK to a formidable total of 210/7 on a placid batting wicket.

Right from ball one, the CSK batters put LSG bowlers to the sword. Uthappa (50 off 27b; 8×4, 1×6) was in spectacular touch and was timing the ball like a dream. The first ball of the innings was a leg-side half volley served up by Avesh Khan, and Uthappa chipped it towards the leg-side fence.

The second ball, a short one just outside the off-stump, raced off Uthappa’s bat straight to the point boundary.

जीत मुबारक हो💯 Our first win of the season 💪#LSG #AbApniBaariHai #LSGvCSK #IPL2022 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) 1648750497000

In the next over, Dushmantha Chameera was given similar treatment by Uthappa. Two sumptuous leg-side flicks resulted in a six and then a boundary. A glorious cover drive in the next over followed. The experienced Uthappa was making full use of the opportunity to open the innings.

In between, Ruturaj Gaikwad committed hara-kiri by running a few steps down after hitting the ball straight to point; a swooping Ravi Bishnoi effected a direct hit to send the CSK opener back to the pavilion.

In came Moeen Ali, and the Englishman started with a hooked six off Avesh Khan. The fifth over was all about Uthappa playing with Andrew Tye’s bowling. He started with a short-arm pull for a boundary and then deftly opened the face of the bat to get a four at the third-man region. He then walked across and played a paddle over the fine leg fielder for another four. The icing on the cake was a swivel pull that missed the deep square leg fielder for the fourth boundary of the over.

Ali (35 off 22b; 4×4, 2×6) joined the party, smacking Krunal Pandya for a four, six, four to collect 16 runs off the sixth over. The Powerplay yielded 73 runs for CSK.

Soon Uthappa scored a 25-ball half-century, but was immediately trapped leg before by Ravi Bishnoi with a quick wrong ‘un.

Next in Shivam Dube (49 off 30b; 5×4, 2×6) also started with a flourish, collecting three boundaries off a Chameera over.

Ali’s stumps were clattered by a fast length ball by Avesh Khan that fizzed through the Englishman’s attempted mow.

Ambati Rayudu joined forces with Dube, and the pair kept the scoreboard running. Dube, specially, made sure part-timers like Deepak Hooda got no leeway. After Rayudu was bowled by Bishnoi, Jadeja came to the crease and a 9-ball 17 gave the CSK innings further impetus.

Towards the end, Dhoni smacked two fours and a six over extra cover to score an unbeaten 6-ball 16 to the delight of the motely crowd present at the Brabourne.