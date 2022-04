IPL 2022: KL Rahul achieves milestone, completes 50 half-centuries in T20 cricket | Cricket News

FIFTY for the #LSG Skipper @klrahul11 👌👌Live – https://t.co/89IMzVlZVN #SRHvLSG #TATAIPL https://t.co/XFXeKhalWX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649085602000

NEW DELHI: Indian opener and Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Monday achieved a milestone by completing 50 half-centuries in the T20 cricket during an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.Rahul, who became the fifth Indian to get to the milestone, has joined the likes of Virat Kohli (76), Rohit Sharma (69), Shikhar Dhawan (63) and Suresh Raina (53) in the elite list.

Rahul, who scored 68 off 50 balls, hit six fours and a six to lead his side to a respectable total of 169/7 with the help of his responsible knock.

Super Heroes have weapons,@rahulkl has his bat! Captain has scored his half century in 40 balls#AbApniBaariHai… https://t.co/GLLq7bJ16o — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) 1649085621000

After his team lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the powerplay, Rahul found an able ally in Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.