IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Rashid, Tewatia star in last-over heist for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad | Cricket News

It was Sunrisers Hyderabad‘s first dig at the Wankhede Stadium in this edition of IPL. It was also the first time they got an opportunity to defend a total after five wins on the trot, chasing down the target.
Ranged against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers wasted no opportunity to put the opposition under pressure despite losing skipper Kane Williamson inside the powerplay and made 195 for six on Wednesday.
The Titans started their chase at a frenetic pace, rattling up 59 without loss in the powerplay and withstood a torrid spell from SRH tearaway Umran Malik (5/25) to finish at 199 for five. Wriddhiman Saha set up the five-wicket win against his former team with his 68 (38b, 4×11, 6×1) and Rashid Khan made up for his poor bowling effort with an unbeaten 31 (11b, 6×4) to finish the match along with Rahul Tewatia (40*, 21b, 4×4, 6×2).
<p>Rashid Khan hit two sixes off the final two balls to pull off a sensational chase for Gujarat Titans after Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik took his first IPL five-for on Wednesday. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo) </p>
Malik cleaned up Saha and his opening partner Shubman Gill with searing deliveries – the former with a 153 kph thunderbolt – and accounted for skipper Hardik Pandya too but the unbroken sixth wicket stand of 59 between Tewatia and Rashid took Titans home as SRH completely lost the plot in the last five overs after a good outing with the bat.
Sunrisers owed their total to Abhishek Sharma’s 65 (42b, 4×6, 6×3) and Aiden Markram’s 56 (40b, 4×2, 6×3). Abhishek went about his task methodically, while a struggling Williamson was put off his misery by Mohammed Shami.
Rahul Tripathi, too, waded into Shami, smashing him for 14 in the fifth over before the Titans successfully reviewed a LBW verdict.
But with the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the pace of Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson, or the spin of Rashid made no difference to Abhishek and Markram.