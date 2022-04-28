IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Rashid, Tewatia star in last-over heist for Gujarat Titans against Sunrisers Hyderabad | Cricket News

Sunrisers lose the plot after Umran’s five-for

1/ 10 In Pics, IPL 2022 Match 40: Rashid’s last-over heroics pull off Gujarat heist against Hyderabad Show Captions <p>Rashid Khan hit two sixes off the final two balls to pull off a sensational chase for Gujarat Titans after Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik took his first IPL five-for on Wednesday. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo) </p> <p>Needing 196 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 140/5 but Rashid (31*) joined Rahul Tewatia (40*) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets in Mumbai. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo) </p> <p>Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets as Aiden Markram hit 56 and Shashank Singh clubbed 25 off only six deliveries to power Hyderabad to 195/6 after being sent into bat first. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>Markram and Abhishek Sharma put on 96 for the third wicket to set the platform for the total that was boosted by Shashank Singh’s last-over blitz of three sixes. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>Umran Malik got the key wickets of skipper Hardik Pandya (10), Wriddhiman Saha (68), and David Miller (17) to rattle Gujarat. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>Umran Malik ended Saha’s stinging 38-ball knock with an unplayable yorker at nearly 153 km/h to raise the roof at the Wankhede Stadium. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>Umran Malik, who was named man of the match, beat David Miller with another pacy delivery as the ball crashed into the stumps and then bowled Abhinav Manohar for a duck. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>Tewatia hit the first six followed by a single and Rashid then smacked three sixes in four balls off left-arm quick Marco Jansen. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>The batting fireworks overshadowed Umran Malik’s 5-25 as the 22-year-old bowler clocked speeds of over 150 km/h (93 mph). (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p> <p>The left-right batting pair of Tewatia and Rashid put on an unbeaten stand of 59 off 24 deliveries to fire Gujarat to the top of the points table. (BCCI/IPL/PTI Photo)</p>

It was Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘s first dig at the Wankhede Stadium in this edition of IPL. It was also the first time they got an opportunity to defend a total after five wins on the trot, chasing down the target.Ranged against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers wasted no opportunity to put the opposition under pressure despite losing skipper Kane Williamson inside the powerplay and made 195 for six on Wednesday.The Titans started their chase at a frenetic pace, rattling up 59 without loss in the powerplay and withstood a torrid spell from SRH tearaway Umran Malik (5/25) to finish at 199 for five. Wriddhiman Saha set up the five-wicket win against his former team with his 68 (38b, 4×11, 6×1) and Rashid Khan made up for his poor bowling effort with an unbeaten 31 (11b, 6×4) to finish the match along with Rahul Tewatia (40*, 21b, 4×4, 6×2).

Malik cleaned up Saha and his opening partner Shubman Gill with searing deliveries – the former with a 153 kph thunderbolt – and accounted for skipper Hardik Pandya too but the unbroken sixth wicket stand of 59 between Tewatia and Rashid took Titans home as SRH completely lost the plot in the last five overs after a good outing with the bat.

Sunrisers owed their total to Abhishek Sharma’s 65 (42b, 4×6, 6×3) and Aiden Markram’s 56 (40b, 4×2, 6×3). Abhishek went about his task methodically, while a struggling Williamson was put off his misery by Mohammed Shami.

Rahul Tripathi, too, waded into Shami, smashing him for 14 in the fifth over before the Titans successfully reviewed a LBW verdict.

But with the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the pace of Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson, or the spin of Rashid made no difference to Abhishek and Markram.