IPL 2022 final to start at 8 pm | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29 will start from 8 pm, and not 7.30 pm, due to a grand closing ceremony preceding it.
“The start of the IPL final will be slightly pushed back to 8 pm due to a 40-minute closing ceremony preceding it. Due to Covid, this is the first time since 2019 when the BCCI is organising a closing ceremony for the IPL, and it wants to celebrate the occasion in grand fashion,” a source in the BCCI told TOI on Thursday.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman will perform in the closing ceremony. Reportedly, to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the Board will also put on a show, chronicling the journey of Indian cricket over the last seven decades.
A few weeks ago, the BCCI had invited tenders from event management companies for the closing ceremony.
