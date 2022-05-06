IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Warner, Powell set up big win for DC against SRH | Cricket News

If there was one streetfighter you don’t want to irk, it has to be David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad just found out in their first encounter after the acrimonious separation with their most prolific player on Thursday night at the Brabourne stadium. Delhi Capitals have been yearning for a one big innings from their batters and they had Warner taking strike, sniffing revenge against a franchise which had betrayed him last season.Warner came out unbeaten with a 58-ball 92, chest thrusting out after helping Capitals post a daunting 207/3 with the help of putting up an unbeaten 66-ball 122-run partnership with Rovman Powell who finished 67 not out off 35 balls. The ex-SRH talisman lived up to his X-factor billing when Capitals had to make two forced changes as Prithvi Shaw was under the weather and Axar Patel was nursing a groin injury.Warner and Powell’s onslaught coupled with some good new-ball bowling, led by Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) had put the target beyond SRH as Capitals notched up their fifth win of the season in 10 games. Nicholas Pooran threatened to chase the target down by himself with a belligerent 34-ball 62 while hitting six 6s but he was left with too much to do as SRH fell 21 short while losing eight wickets.

(BCCI/IPL Photo)

Warner, batting on 92, egged Powell on from the non-striker’s end as the Jamaican got stuck into Umran Malik in the last over to pick up 19 didn’t even crave for the strike to bring up his hundred. Malik clocked 156 and 157 kmph in the last over and Powell smacked him over covers each time in five minutes of exhilarating cricket. Warner’s grunts got louder with each of Powell’s strike. He was out there to hurt SRH big time and he let Powell do that.

Like he has done right through his T20 career, Warner dished out a masterclass in constructing a devastating T20 innings, hitting three sixes and 12 boundaries to all parts of the ground while running like a manic dog between the wickets. And his masterclass taught some harsh lessons to the inexperienced Indian pacers like Malik and Kartik Tyagi. Both of them were generating heat, nudging the 150 kmph mark on the speedometer but there was Warner breathing fire under his helmet in sultry conditions. It was only the experience and wile of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who could stand up to Warner’s wrath, finishing his spell with figures of 1/25 in his four overs.

5⃣th win for @RishabhPant17 & Co. in the #TATAIPL 2022! 👏 👏The @DelhiCapitals beat #SRH by 21 runs & return to wi… https://t.co/nU8Cx28MxG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1651774209000

Malik, buoyed by the tag of the pace sensation this season, went hard at Warner from the word go. Warner, bred on fast pitches against sheer pace in Australia, took a liking to it. He was disdainfully pulling and driving Malik in front of square. Every time Warner hit Umran, he came back with a quicker ball and the southpaw was always waiting for it.

Only piece of ordinary cricket from Capitals when replacement opener Mandeep Singh was all at sea against the class of Bhuvneshwar before edging one to wicketkeeper for a duck off the fourth ball of the innings. Captain Rishabh Pant provided the impetus by smacking leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for three sixes and one boundary before dragging a full toss on to his stumps for a 16-ball 26. At the end of the innings, though, Warner had opened up a freeway for Capitals to get on a roll in the tournament.