IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Dube, Uthappa fire Chennai to first win of the season | Cricket News

Uthappa, 36, was dismissed after his 50-ball blitz, laced with nine hits over the fence, as he fell to Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who also got Jadeja for nought with his next ball.

Dube missed out on a century, but smashed two more sixes in the final over from Josh Hazlewood to steer Chennai to the highest total of this season’s tournament.

Chennai reached 60-2 in 10 overs before Uthappa and Dube tore into the opposition attack to plunder 156 runs from the next 10.

What a game this at the DY Patil Stadium.#CSK register their first win in #TATAIPL 2022Scorecard -… https://t.co/bUIqq8lcA7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649786768000

Bangalore suffered early losses in their chase as Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana removed both openers, including skipper Faf du Plessis for eight.

Former captain Virat Kohli fell for one and Jadeja bowled Glenn Maxwell with his left-arm spin after the Australian batter made 26 off 11 deliveries. Bangalore slipped to 50-4.

Shahbaz Ahmed (41) and Suyash Prabhudessai (34) attempted to hit back in a partnership of 60 but Theekshana bowled both batters to finish with figures of 4-33.

Shivam Dube is adjudged Player of the Match for his stupendous knock of 95* off 46 deliveries.#TATAIPL #CSKvRCB https://t.co/ogn4cKFU3M — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649787640000

Jadeja took three wickets and caught Karthik, who smashed two fours and three sixes, off Dwayne Bravo to end Bangalore’s hopes.