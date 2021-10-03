IPL 2021: Who said what after mighty CSK were humbled by RR youngsters Jaiswal & Dube | Cricket News

Read Also IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Perfect chase against Chennai Super Kings keeps Rajasthan Royals alive Rajasthan Royals’ clinical, pulsating performance in a high-pressure chase not only spiced up the playoff race but also laid to waste the efforts of CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a flamboyant maiden century for the table toppers. Rajasthan needed a win to stay alive in the playoffs race,

Before Saturday, it looked almost impossible to stop the Chennai Super Kings juggernaut. The first team to officially qualify for the playoffs for this season were marching on and were on a long winning streak.And when Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fantastic century and took the team to 189-4, not too many people would have bet on the Rajasthan Royals to end up as the winning team.

But that’s exactly what happened. The Royals pulled off an incredible 190 run chase, thereby keeping themselves in the hunt for the playoffs, stunning CSK and making other teams slightly nervous. Two youngsters were the heroes of the chase – 19 year old Yashsavi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64*), who took their team home with as many as 15 deliveries left.

Here’s a quick look at who said what after the big RR 7 wicket win against the run of play: