IPL 2021: Who said what after MI crushed RR to keep their playoffs hopes alive | Cricket News

Here’s a quick look at who said what after the big MI win on Tuesday that saw them climb to 5th place on the points table, just behind KKR on NRR:

MI might be the most successful IPL team, with as many as 5 titles and the defending champions, but this season has been a very tough one for Rohit Sharma and his boys.Ahead of their match vs RR on Tuesday, MI knew that they had to pull off a big win and they managed to do just that. The team fired pretty much on all cylinders. The bowlers bowled superbly to restrict Rajasthan to 90-9, their first sub-100 total since 2011. Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers, taking as many as 4 wickets and giving away just 14 runs in his 4 overs. He walked away with the Man of the Match award. The batsmen then made short work of the 91 run target, with Ishan Kishan (50* off 25 balls) leading the way, as the defending champions reached the target in 8.2 overs, with as many as 70 deliveries remaining.