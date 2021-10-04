IPL 2021: SRH pacer Umran Malik clocks 151 kmph against KKR, impresses one and all | Cricket News

|

Good to see a young man like Umran Malik with some serious pace about him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1633278781000

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad might have lost the Indian Premier League IPL ) encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but pacer Umran Malik impressed one and all with his quick pace to rattle the opposition batsmen.Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, clocked two deliveries over 150 kmph on the speed gun and his fastest ball was 151.03 kmph.As a result, he is now the only Indian in the top ten for this season to deliver the fastest balls. The 21-year-old Malik clocked a delivery at 146 kmph in his very first over, and then entered THE 150s twice on the speed gun.He ended up conceding just 27 runs in his four overs.

SRH had brought in medium-pacer Malik as a short-term Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign in the UAE.

Natarajan had tested positive for Covid-19 before the team’s fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22. Before playing against KKR, Malik had played one T20 and one List A match for Jammu Kashmir and picked a total of four wickets.

Umran Malik…impressive first over and has already bowled the fastest ball by an Indian in #IPL2021 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1633277693000

For KKR, Shubman Gill played a knock of 57 runs to help his team defeat SRH by six wickets with two balls to spare while chasing 116 to win on a trick track here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, KKR kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs and consolidated their position at the fourth spot. They now have 12 points from 13 games.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped KKR restrict SRH to 115/8. For the Eoin Morgan-led side, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets. Kane Williamson top-scored for SRH with a knock of 26 runs.