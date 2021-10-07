IPL 2021: RCB’s hopes of top spot dashed after loss to SRH – The big match highlights | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangalore‘s (RCB) hopes of finishing on top of the playoffs bracket in IPL 2021 ended with an agonising four-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. They can now, at best, tie for second spot if they beat Delhi Capitals and then Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lose to Punjab Kings. But even if CSK lose, their superior net run-rate might be enough to keep RCB in third place.
Here are the major highlights from the match:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings
Roy and Williamson set the base after early blow: Opener Abhishek Sharma (13) departed in the second over with the total reading 14/1, leaving SRH in need of a partnership. It came off the bats of Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson, but couldn’t stretch further than 70, when Williamson (31) was removed by Harshal Patel.
Christian took two wickets in an over to peg SRH back: Daniel Christian (2/14) struck at the most appropriate time for RCB to further check SRH’s charge. In the 15th over, he sent back the well-set Roy (44) and Priyam Garg (15) to keep a tight leash on the SRH run-rate at 107/5, with five overs left.
Harshal Patel’s wicket-taking form restricted SRH further: Patel (3/33) was once again the pick of the RCB bowlers, as he took care of Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Jason Holder (16) in the death overs, which ensured SRH couldn’t go beyond 141/7. Patel now has 29 wickets this season and has broken Jasprit Bumrah’s earlier record (27) to become the most successful Indian bowler in a single edition of the IPL.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings
SRH put RCB on the mat with three wickets inside seven overs: While Devdutt Paddikal kept one end intact, he kept losing partners at the others in Powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Virat Kohli (5) to deal a big blow in the first over of RCB’s run-chase. It was soon followed by Christian (1) and Srikar Bharat (12) walking back to the dugout, dismissed by Siddharth Kaul and the very fast Umran Malik, who bowled a 153 kmph delivery during his spell. In 6.5 overs, the RCB score read 38/3.
Maxwell and Padikkal revived RCB run-chase: A 54-run partnership then infused life into the RCB innings. Maxwell, who is the top-scorer for RCB this season so far, continued his rich vein of form to reach 40 off 25. But just then, SRH struck against the run of play, with Williamson running out the Australian all-rounder. It ended up being the biggest turning point of the match.
Holder & Bhuvneshwar defended 18 off the final two overs: Requiring 18 off 12 balls, RCB still had five wickets in hand, but Padikkal (41) was back in the hut. The responsibility to defend in the last two overs was on Jason Holder (1/27) and Bhuvneshwar (1/25), who didn’t disappoint their skipper, as SRH registered a narrow four-run win, just their third victory this season.
