IPL 2021: RCB might clinch their first title this year, says Lance Klusener | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Every year ahead of an IPL season, one of the big questions asked is – Can the Royal Challengers Bangalore finally end their title drought?Despite having a star-studded line-up, they have failed to clinch the coveted trophy even once in 13 completed seasons so far.This season, RCB have already qualified for the playoffs and are likely to finish third after the league stage.Former South African cricketer Lance Klusener , who is currently the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, believes the Virat Kohli-led team might finally break their title jinx this time.

RCB have reached the finals of the IPL thrice – 2009, 2011, and 2016 and finished as the runners-up each time. They lost to Deccan Chargers (now defunct) by 6 runs in the 2009 final and then suffered a 58-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the 2011 summit clash. Their last appearance in an IPL final was in 2016, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 runs.

“I would like RCB to win their first title. Honestly, I really would love to see them lifting the title. I always find it mind-boggling how Virat, AB, and the same team have never been able to get over the line. I always find that difficult to understand. My feeling is that this will be the year that RCB will finally be able to lift the title,” Klusener told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

The 50-year-old, who scored 6 international centuries (Tests and ODIs) also heaped praise on Mumbai Indians and CSK and their domination in IPL history.

“I am a Mumbai Indians fan (smiles). The way they have gone about the process of growing their brand, growing their team along the way and the success they have had, has been incredible. The continuity they have had, it’s incredible. It is pretty much the same CSK which have done so well. They both (MI and CSK) have consistency. Their coaching staff is wonderful and they have reaped the rewards of that,” the former South African cricketer further said.

Regarded as one of the better all-rounders international cricket has produced, Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa between 1996 and 2004, is now getting ready for the upcoming World T20 in his capacity as the coach of the Afghanistan Men’s team.

“I am the head coach of Afghanistan. We are looking forward to the World T20 in a week or so. I am currently in quarantine in Dubai. It has been a good time with Afghanistan and they have played good T20 competitions. It’s been a good trip,” Klusener signed off.