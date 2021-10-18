IPL 2021: India’s young brigade outshines seasoned pros | Cricket News

VENKATESH IYER (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The 2021 IPL has been a tournament dominated by the young Indian domestic talent. Be it little-known names like Umran Malik and Venkatesh Iyer or promising ones like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan , the tournament this year was all about youngsters overshadowing more experienced pros – both Indian as well as overseas. TOI gives you the lowdown on these players, who may carve out a bigger and better future for themselves:

(Photo: ANI/BCCI/IPL)

Has anyone made a bigger impact in his first few IPL games than this 6’4 tall allrounder from Indore? As Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum said, he’s the primary reason why KKR managed to stage a fabulous turnaround in the UAE leg of this IPL. In addition to his dashing batting skills, the 27-year-old brings fairly decent medium-pace bowling to the table.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 10, Runs 70, Average 41.11, Strike-rate 128.47, Wickets 3

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD (Chennai Super Kings)

(Photo: PTI/BCCI/IPL)

Think IPL 2021 and one of the enduring images left with you is Ruturaj Gaikwad cover driving the ball with effortless ease. Few Indian batsmen have dominated one edition of the IPL like Gaikwad. Not only did he win the ‘Orange Cap,’ the youngster seems to have jumped the openers’ queue and could perhaps be tried out against New Zealand at home after the T20 World Cup. Apart from MS Dhoni, the first player whom the Chennai Super Kings would now look to retain is Gaikwad.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 16, Runs 635, Average 45.35, Strike-rate 136.26

HARSHAL PATEL (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

(Photo: PTI/BCCI/IPL)

Employing clever variations in pace which outfoxed virtually every batter in the tournament, Patel went on to capture 32 wickets, equalling Dwayne Bravo’s record for the maximum wickets by a bowler in one edition of the IPL. He was lethal against the Mumbai Indians, taking a fiver in the first

leg and then a hat-trick in the second to derail the defending champions.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 15, Wickets 32, Average 14.34, Economy-rate 8.14

AVESH KHAN (Delhi Capitals)

(Photo: PTI/BCCI/IPL)

It’s not easy to stand out when your fast bowling colleagues are Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, but Avesh Khan put in a lion-hearted performance in the IPL, taking 24 wickets in 16 games for Delhi Capitals. The 24-year-old looked hungry to make a mark, keeping the batters on their toes with his sizzling yorkers, canny variations and good pace. The Indore man has been a net bowler for a while with the Indian team, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his big break.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 16, Wickets 24, Average 18.75, Runs per over 7.37

ARSHDEEP SINGH (Punjab Kings)

(Photo: PTI/BCCI/IPL)

The Punjab medium-pacer can give India the much-needed left-armers variety in white-vaball cricket. He can bowl the wide yorker, the yorker within the stumps, the slower-ball bouncer and an assortment of slower deliveries. Recently, he has also started to swing the ball into the right-handed batter and that has made Arshdeep doubly dangerous. He was the go-to death bowler for Punjab Kings and was exceptional in performing that role.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 12, Wickets 18, Average 19.00, Economy-rate 8.27

UMRAN MALIK (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

(Photo: ANI/BCCI/IPL)

The speedster from Jammu is a rare commodity, having the ability to bowl at more than 150kmph on a consistent basis. Son of a fruit seller, Umran was brought in as a replacement for T Natarajan in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and he straightaway rocked the cricketing world. An action that resembles a mix of Waqar Younis and Umesh Yadav, Umran was called for T20 World Cup duty as a net bowler.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 3, Wickets 2, Average 48.00, Economy-rate 8.00

KS BHARAT (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

(Photo: PTI/BCCI/IPL)

The Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman has been around in domestic cricket for a while now. The 2021 IPL was Bharat’s time under the spotlight. Batting at No. 3 for RCB, he showcased an array of shots. The way he smashed Avesh Khan for a last-ball six to win the game against Delhi Capitals, during a match-winning 52-ball 78, highlighted that the 28-yearold has the temperament to deal with pressure.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 8, Runs 191, Average 38.20, Strike-rate 122.43

YASHASVI JAISWAL (Rajasthan Royals)

(Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The Mumbai lad got better with every passing game. Jaiswal blasted a 19-ball fifty against CSK – the fastest-ever by a Rajasthan Royals batter – to show that he has come of age. Much will be heard about the 19-year-old, who comes from a humble background, in the near future. For all you know, RR might even choose to retain this left-hander.

IPL 2021 show: Matches 10, Runs 249, Average 24.90, Strike rate 148.21