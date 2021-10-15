IPL 2021 FINAL: Who is saying what ahead of the mouthwatering CSK vs KKR clash | Cricket News

59 of the 60 matches of IPL 2021 are done and dusted and at the end of it all the last two teams left standing are the formidable and ever consistent Chennai Super Kings and the volatile and ever unpredictable Kolkata Knight Riders On the one hand is a team which is playing their 9th final in 12 IPL seasons ( CSK were suspended for 2 seasons) and on the other a team which is playing their third final, having never lost a summit clash before. KKR have been here twice before in 2012 and 2014 and won on both occasions.

While CSK might be the safe bet for most people, KKR are an unpredictable team which is very high on confidence after turning around their 2021 season in remarkable fashion. From 7th on the points table and only two wins in their first seven matches, KKR have stormed into the final to face CSK, who have been resting since Qualifier 1, which was played on October 10. If there’s one team Dhoni and co. didn’t really want to face in the final it might be KKR.

While CSK played their last three matches in Dubai, KKR moved from Sharjah, where they won the Eliminator vs RCB and Qualifier 2 vs DC to Dubai for the final.

Ahead of the big clash this evening here’s a quick look at who is saying what :