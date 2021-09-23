IPL 2021: DC thrash SRH – Who said what | Cricket News

Here’s a look at who said what after the DC vs SRH match in Dubai on Wednesday:

The Delhi Capitals played their first match of IPL 2021 phase 2 on Wednesday and showed that they are more than prepared to pick up from where they had left off in phase 1. Rishabh Pant and his team steamrolled Sunrisers Hyderabad, notching up an emphatic 8 wicket win to reclaim the top spot on the points table.After the match the two captains – Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson, as well as the Man of the match, fast bowler Anrich Nortje, from South Africa, who took 2/12 in his four overs, including the prized scalp of David Warner and former DC captain Shreyas Iyer spoke about various things, including the match result and change in DC captaincy.