IPL 2021: DC assured of top spot, KKR will qualify with a win vs RR – All playoffs possibilities in 8 points | Cricket News

Here are all the playoffs possibilities as things stand right now after PBKS beat CSK:

Punjab Kings have assured that Chennai Super Kings cannot top the points table after the league stage. CSK have finished all their league games and are on 18 points. Delhi Capitals are already on 20 points and have a match in hand.Meanwhile all eyes will be on the KKR vs RR match that is currently underway. If KKR win and especially if it is a big win, that would almost certainly mean curtains for defending champions MI, purely because KKR have a much healthier NRR.DC are assured of finishing in top spot with no ties, even if they lose their last game against RCB.CSK can be either second by themselves (if RCB lose to DC) or in a tie with RCB. But even in a tie, their vastly superior net run rate would see them finish second.RCB can tie with CSK by beating DC, but that will almost certainly not be enough to make the top two.PBKS have kept their chances of qualifying mathematically alive by reaching 12 points, but the best they can hope for is a tied fourth place with KKR, MI and RR. And even that is only if RR win their last game against KKR and SRH beat MI.For MI, the best case scenario is clear – fourth with no ties, which can happen if they win their last game against SRH and RR beats KKR. If that does not happen, they can still tie for fourth. If MI wins against SRH and KKR against RR, that would ensure a two-way tie for fourth between them on 14 points, but that would almost certainly mean KKR is through given its higher NRR. The other possibility is if both MI and KKR lose their last games. In that event, there would be a four-way tie, but again KKR would be best placed to qualify.KKR just need to win against RR or at least ensure they don’t lose by a big margin. If they win, they will be the sole occupants of the fourth playoff slot. If they lose, they should get through on NRR as the tiebreaker, provided MI lose to SRH.RR can at best get into a four-way tie for fourth spot by beating KKR and then hope that SRH beats MI. Any other combination of results will see them finish either fifth or seventh.The bottomline – bet on KKR getting the fourth playoff slot and CSK the second spot.

