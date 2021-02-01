‘Invest on Yourself’- Mohammad Aman Ullah

The main intention of YSSE is to keep the youth updated and motivated. That’s why YSSE conducts different types of initiatives and live programs with successful people from different sectors.

‘Career Talk’, Episode-21 arranged that’s types of motives which is hosted by Kashfia Shaoky who is the Content Writing Associate of YSSE. The live program was conducted on 27 January 2021 at 8 PM on YSSE’s Official Facebook Page. The honorable guest Mohammad Aman Ullah presented on the live program and gave his valuable speech especially for enthusiastic youths.

Mohammad Aman Ullah

Mohammad Aman Ullah (Amaan) is the founder and chairman of WOC. He is also the founder of the English Olympiad. Mohammad Aman Ullah (Amaan) is a multi-talented person who is an organizer, leader, teacher, and entrepreneur. He also actively connected with Amnesty International UK.

WOC

The full form of WOC is Worldwide Organization for Charity. In April 2019, WOC rendered world orphans Day in 130 countries. The main purpose of WOC is to raise conversance and create a stage for activities for streetwalker children and orphans. WOC has a broad fellowship that occurs for the sake to serve the unprivileged children and Society.

English Olympiad

In 2016, Muhammad Aman Ullah started the English Olympiad journey with only 3500 active volunteers and 5000 participants. He thought about the necessity of English learning and the scope of practicing and examines the worth. His creative thinking has created a massive event.

During the live program, Mohammad Aman Ullah has focused mostly on the importance of English and skill development. He prioritizes the right pronunciation and advised some steps to follow for developing English Knowledge. He discussed the seriousness of English in the world and the position of Bangladesh is not standard. The examples about English that Around five-million-dollar market has made in China for English learning marketing. So students of Bangladesh should give importance to learning English properly to build rapport with the world’s community.

Which accent should be followed?

According to Mohammad Aman Ullah, British English should be followed, even though American English is used mostly for the political and business world. He imparted that basic pronunciation is important. Whether the accent will be, you should keep knowledge about proper pronunciation. He recommended reading the everyday newspaper in English to learn different types of vocabulary like seasonal, occasional, cultural related.

Exhortations of the guest

Start your trial for success in your student life. Find out your potential.

Be a good leader first before becoming an organizer.

Involve yourself with volunteering works, it will make yourself a professional standard and improve your IQ and AQ. It will help you to collaborate and connect with people.

Keep the passion in your work and persistence is mandatory.

Keep yourself updated and invest in your worth.

Grow your leadership skills and keep proper knowledge on Email Writing, communication skills, and networking.

Be expert about what you do, you should not take much load that may be the reason for the bad performance.

The whole time, viewers got different types of dictates, solutions, and instructions about personal and professional lives.

Written By – Sumaiya Sultana

Content Writing Intern, YSSE.