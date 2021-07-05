Intra-Squad Simulation T20 Game: Manish, Surya score half-centuries as Bhuvneshwar XI beat Dhawan XI | Cricket News

The recap with a twist 🔀Paras Mhambrey takes the 9⃣0⃣-seconds match-rewind ⏪ challenge 😎 😎Watch NOW ⌛️ 🎥… https://t.co/LNQASGZGhY — BCCI (@BCCI) 1625495535000

Batting first, Dhawan XI put up 154 for four in 20 overs with Pandey scoring 63 off 45 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 30-odd, opening the innings.

Opposition skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler with figures of 2/23 in 4 overs.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal added 60 runs in quick time to set up the chase and Surya’s 50-odd helped them achieve the target within 17 overs.

Mhambrey said since the target was easily achieved by the side batting second, “we decided we will revise the target and gave them a situation where they had to score 40 odd runs in four overs to win the match. We wanted to push them and get the best out of the situation.”