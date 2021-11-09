International Week of Science and Peace 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Week of Science and Peace (IWOSP) is a global observance celebrated every year from November 9 to 14. The event is celebrated to encourage people to develop better technology and cultivate peace in their countries. Events and activities are organized for the full week as a non-governmental initiative to encourage big international participation in the ceremony. It is also celebrated to maintain and develop social as well as economic stability in every country. Know about the history and significance of this global observance.

INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF SCIENCE AND PEACE 2021: HISTORY

The International Week of Science and Peace was first observed in 1986 and the event was quite successful. Keeping in view the success and impact of this event, the celebration started to take place continuously by the efforts of the organizers in the successive years. It was proclaimed as an International Week of Science and Peace by the UN General Assembly in the month of December 1988.

The intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as member states of the UN General Assembly, celebrate this week to promote the progress of science and technologies as well as the preservation of peace and safety. The event also encourages international co-operation amongst the scientists.

INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF SCIENCE AND PEACE 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

The annual celebration of this event contributes towards the promotion of science, technologies, and peace as well as generating awareness in the general public. The participation and awareness of the events contribute to the right application of science for promoting peace all through the year.

People celebrate the International Week of Science and Peace for protecting the natural environment with the help of science and technologies. The event aware people of keeping peace and harmony in the country with various technologies to be developed in a better manner.

