International Travel Guidelines: Countries Indians Can Travel

Are you planning to travel and wondering about where you can go, given the pandemic restrictions? Well, here’s all that you need to know about the countries that have opened international travel in a post-pandemic time to boost their tourism:

The whole world witnessed a strenuous time with the bout of dreadful Covid-19. Most of 2020 and 2019 were spent either in lockdown or quarantine. Many countries like the US, UK, had prohibited international travel, and there were so many people who couldn’t travel back to India and vice versa.

However, now, with the vaccination meted out and countries allowing international travel, there is a great relief.

United States of America

America will open up international travel from November 8 for fully vaccinated travelers, wherein negative RT-PCR test and full vaccination proof must be shown. Further guidelines for unvaccinated individuals are yet to be declared.

United Kingdom

Fully-vaccinated Indians need not quarantine, but must show vaccination certificates and take an RT-PCR test on the second day of arrival.

Thailand

From November 1, fully-vaccinated citizens of 10 countries (considered low-risk) will be allowed to enter Thailand with a negative RT-PCR test, without quarantine. But Indians have to show two RT-PCR tests during their 7days quarantine; the first on arrival and the second on days 6-7; beside the vaccination certificate.

Bahrain

Bahrain will allow vaccinated visitors from certain nations. RT-PCR tests are must for completely vaccinated Indians (eligible for on arrival VISA) upon arrival, on the fifth day after arrival and on the tenth day after arrival.

Egypt

Barring children under 6, RT-PCR test 72-hours before arrival is mandatory for travel.

Chile

Chile has also made fully-vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travelers. Note your vaccine has to be approved by the Chilean Public Health Institute, WHO, the United States Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency.

Sri Lanka

Non-vaccinated travelers must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 14 days (with RT-PCR test on arrival and exit of quarantine). While fully-vaccinated Indians need to show an RT-PCR test (done prior 72-hours) and vaccination certificate in Sri Lanka.

