International Tiger Day 2021: History, Theme, and Significance

Tiger is a royal and majestic animal which plays a vital role in maintaining the health and diversity of an ecosystem. It is a top predator and sits at the apex of the food chain. Tigers contribute by keeping the population of wild ungulates in check, therefore the balance of prey herbivores and the vegetation upon which they feed is maintained. The cutting down of trees which leads to habitat loss, hunting, and illegal trading of tiger’s body parts are some of the prime factors behind the decline in tiger population.

Unfortunately, tigers are one of the species that is nearing extinction. Therefore, to spread awareness on tiger conservation, International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29.

International Tiger Day: History

The date July 29 is historic because on this day several countries signed the agreement in the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, which was held in Russia in 2010. The agreement was about raising awareness about the decreasing tiger population globally and preserving the natural habitat of tigers. Also, the representatives from various countries declared that the tiger-populated countries would thrive to double the tiger population by the end of the year 2022.

International Tiger Day 2021: Theme

The theme for this international day is – “Their Survival is in our hands”. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, last year the celebration was held online. However, the event was observed with great enthusiasm worldwide. Since India has around 70% of the global tiger population, it plays a vital role in the annual celebration. With Tiger reserves in place and thriving efforts by the Environment department, India has successfully doubled the tiger population ahead of the 2022 target.

International Tiger Day 2021: Significance

Observing World Tiger Day is significant because according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are only 3900 wild tigers present globally.

Tigers are of various colors like White tigers, Brown tiger with black stripes, White Tiger with black stripes, and Golden tigers. Watching them walk in there all majesty is a lovely sight. So far, these four species of tiger, including Bali Tiger, Caspian Tiger, Javan Tiger, and Tiger Hybrids are extinct.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here