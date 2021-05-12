International Nurses Day 2021: History and Significance

Nurses perform an imperative role in our medical establishments such as providing safety or aid in the healing of patients. No doubt when some patient is in need of attention then nurses operate round the clock to recognise and meet the requirements of the individual.

The International Nurses Day is observed to appreciate all nurses, their commitment, and effort, especially during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. Nurses are vital in ensuring public health.

International Nurses Day: Significance

In the entire world, we can’t neglect the fact that nursing comes as the biggest health care service across the globe and they are the principal factors in attaining Millennium Development Goals (MDG). Various training sessions are furnished to the nurses for supporting the well-being and health of the patients.

Without a doubt, nurses have an extensive understanding of giving the best health care services. It is also important to mention that the National Nurses Associations (NNAs) perform a significant part in providing education, advice as well as extensive support to Nurses. The association also works in close collaboration with government and Non-governmental organisations to expand and strengthen health care practices.

History

Dorothy Sutherland, an executive with the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, communicated with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and intended to commemorate “Nurses Day” in the year 1953.

While the president did not endorse her proposal, the International Council of Nurses observed the day since 1965. The day finally received official approval in the year 1974. The day is now celebrated on May 12 every year since Florence Nightingale who is the originator of modern nursing was born on this day.

The International Council of Nurses on this day develops and disseminates the International Nurses Day Kit which consists of public information and educational materials which can be utilised by nurses between the public.

