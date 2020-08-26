International Dog Day: Take Special Care of Your Pooch During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dogs are undoubtedly the most loyal beings on this planet. Their expressions can melt anyone’s heart in absolutely no time. Since time immemorial, dogs have remained as man’s best friends among living beings. In order to honour and respect the deep bond between man and canine, the International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 every year.

In the present times, when coronavirus pandemic has taken over our lives, it is our duty and responsibility to take care of these beings and protect them from anything that can cause harm to them. This, in turn, also protects us from getting infected through unknown causes. If you have a canine pet at home during this pandemic, keep the following tips in mind:

— According to the CDC, a few pet cats and dogs have been reported to be infected with the COVID-19 in several countries, after coming in contact with people testing positive for the virus. Keep your pooches safe at your homes and don’t leave them unattended.

— When you take your pooch out for a walk, follow principles of physical distancing like maintaining a 6 feet distance and avoiding crowds.

— It is very important to take care of the hygiene of your pets, who otherwise love to lick and bite themselves. Clean your dog often and wash your hands as well before and after touching them.

— It is impossible for pets to stay without play time. Make a place in your home or garden for them to play.

— The most important point of all is to maintain a proper and healthy diet. Make sure you give adequate food and water to your little fur babies.