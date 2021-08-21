International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2021: History and Significance

Terrorism is the biggest threat to our civilization currently. Every year, thousands of innocent people lose their lives to these ghastly acts of terror. Incident of these acts might end in a matter of a few hours or days, but they leave behind a scar that can never be undone from the minds of the victim. To remember and pay tribute to the victims who lose their life or suffer the trauma of terrorism, United Nations observes August 21 as the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to victims of terrorism.

HISTORY

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 72/165 in 2017 marked August 21 as the day the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism to honor and support the victims of such acts across the globe. The day was observed with the aim to provide and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms to these victims.

The seventh review adopted to this resolution on June 30, 2021, notes the importance of upholding the rights and supporting the needs of victims of terrorism, particularly the children, women and those affected by sexual and gender-based violence committed by terrorists. The resolution encourages member states to develop comprehensive assistance plans for victims of terrorism and their families.

SIGNIFICANCE

Terrorism today has spread its presence in almost every part of the world. While the impact may vary, there’s no country that has not suffered the trauma. In a time like this, there’s a need for the world to come together and end this problem right from the root. And while doing that, we should also spare a thought for millions of people who have been suffering the brunt of acts done by a few. This day aims to raise awareness and empathy for victims of terrorism and uphold their individual rights

