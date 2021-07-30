International Day of Friendship 2021: History and Significance

Our world faces several difficulties, crises, and divisive forces, such as poverty, violence, and human rights violations, to name a few. These factors threaten peace, safety, prosperity, and social harmony among the people of the world. To solve these problems and difficulties, the fundamental reasons must be addressed by fostering and protecting a common sense of human solidarity, which can take various forms, the most basic of which is friendship.

We can make a contribution to the fundamental changes that are urgently necessary to accomplish enduring stability, weave a safety net that will safeguard us all, and create a passion for a better world where all are reunified for the common good through friendship — by collecting bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of confidence.

This is what International Day of Friendships is about. To celebrate coming together for the greater good of society. So, for International Day of Friendship 2021, we look at how this day came to be celebrated on July 30.

International Day of Friendship: History

The day is said to have started in the United States in 1935, however, it goes back to 1919. Joyce Hall, the inventor of Hallmark cards, created the day in 1930, with August 2 as the original date. The greeting card National Association had supported the day, but it was abandoned after it became a commercial ploy to market greeting cards. Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho introduced the concept of creating a World Friendship Day on July 20, 1958.

After the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed it so on April 27, 2011, July 30 became officially recognised as International Friendship Day. Despite the UN’s formal announcement, countries continue to observe the day on different dates and months. Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August, in Nepal on the UN approved day, and in Oberlin, Ohio on April 9 annually.

International Day of Friendship: Significance

This day is significant because it recognises the powerful tie of friendship that exists between two or more individuals regardless of caste, creed, or colour. It is a day that ignites enthusiasm for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good, and it is a day that brings together individuals who are working for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here