International Day of Families 2021: Theme, History and Significance

The International Day of Families or IDF is observed annually on May 15. The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of families and filial bonds by the international community. According to the UN, the International Day of Families, “provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.” On this day, various events like workshops, seminars, meeting are organized to raise awareness of the annual theme.

Theme of International Day of Families 2021:

The theme of IDF 2021 is ‘Families and new technologies’. According to theUN, the celebration of the day this year willfocus on the impacts of new technologies on the well-being of families.

History and Significance of International Day of Families:

The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1994 in response to the changing economic and social structures that are affecting the stability and structure of family units in different parts of the world. This camea year later after UN in 1993 passed the resolution to showcase the determination of the organisation to encourage better living standards and social progress of families across the globe. Every yearsince 1995, the International Day of Families has been observed on May 15.

Like every year, the main event of the International Day of Families will take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The objectives of the 2021 observance of the International Day of Families includepresent current research on the growing potential of information and communication technologies to empower parents through parenting education tools to benefit families and society at large. It alsowarns of negative impacts of new technologies on children and families and share good practices in harnessing digital technologies for parenting education and overall family well-being.

The family is the smallest building block of society and it holds the utmost importance in a person’s life. The familial bonds within the members of a family helps in providing safe environment for an individual’s development. On this day, people spend time with their loved ones and cheer the bond among the family members.

