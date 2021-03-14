International Day of Action for Rivers 2021: Date, Theme, Significance

International Day of Action for Rivers is marked on March 14 across the world. The day is observed to sensitise people about the importance of rivers. It aims to bring people across borders, together to discuss issues pertaining to river management, river pollution, river conservation etc at a global level. The theme for the 24th International Day of Action for Rivers is to celebrate the ‘Rights of Rivers’.

The theme is very relevant in today’s time as more and more people are becoming aware of the importance of conserving the environment. For many years those working towards nature’s conservation have been demanding that rivers be declared as a national asset. With the theme this year, it is likely that more people will become sensitive towards rivers and will probably join the fight for the conservation.

To mark this day, environment enthusiasts conduct workshops, seminars, hold discussions, organise interactive activities to spread the message. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a lot of organisations and individuals will be conducting their sessions and events over video calling applications on the occasion of International Day of Action for Rivers 2021.

According to www.internationalrivers.org, the International Day of Action Against Dams and For Rivers, Water and Life was implemented by the participants of the first International Meeting of People Affected by Dams in March 1997 in Curitiba, Brazil. Many experts and specialists from 20 countries across the world had decided on the date to be called the ‘Day of Action for Rivers’. The main agenda behind the day was to make people aware and unite them against the destruction of rivers and other water bodies. This also included ensuring that people are sensitised about the ecologically fragile watershed areas.