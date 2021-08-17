International Cricket Council ‘monitoring’ situation in Afghanistan | Cricket News

MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council ICC ) is apprised of the developments in Afghanistan — where Taliban ’s sudden and forceful takeover has sent the country into chaos and misery — and is in touch with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), monitoring the developments in Kabul, TOI understands.“The ICC is in contact with ACB officials and will continue to monitor the situation,” a source told this paper.The current turmoil has put questions on Afghanistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup in UAE in October-November, though the team’s media manager Hikmat Hasan told ANI that “Afghanistan will play in the T20 World Cup, and the players will be back in training in Kabul in the next few days.”

Hasan also said that Afghanistan was looking for a venue to host the tri-series involving Australia and West Indies.

In the past, Taliban has made it clear that it has no issues with cricket or cricketers.