International Civil Aviation Day 2021: History, Significance and Theme

International Civil Aviation Day is an annual UN observation day held on December 7 in order to recognize the socio-economic and development importance of aviation and international air travel. Additionally, it acknowledges the unique role played by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in providing global aviation safety, efficiency, and uniformity.

ICAO has been in existence for 75 years, and it currently carries over four billion passengers every year. Over the years, it has successfully created standards and recommended practices for aviation safety, security, infrastructure, inspection and regularity, and environmental protection and sustainable development.

The importance of aviation and international flight as a means of global connectivity promoting global prosperity and peace has never been more relevant than now that UN and world nations have adopted Agenda 2030 with the mission to create a better and more sustainable future for all people.

History

The day was first observed in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary. However, it was on December 7, 1996 that International Civil Aviation Day was formally established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Press and media releases, aviation-themed lectures and classroom events are held to commemorate the day. The purpose of these activities is focused on highlighting its role in promoting cooperation between states and realizing a truly global rapid transit network.

Theme

International Civil Aviation Day is marked every five years by the ICAO with a special anniversary theme. Each of these anniversary years is marked by a single theme that runs for the full four-year interval between them. From now until 2023, the council has decided upon the theme: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development.”

