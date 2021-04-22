Interesting Quotes by the American Writer

Samuel Langhorne Clemens, famously known by his pen name Mark Twain, is considered to be one of the greatest writers and humorist the world has ever seen. He was raised in Hannibal, in Missouri, USA, and the place went on to provide the setting for his novels Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. April 21 will mark the death anniversary of Mark Twain. Here are a few quotes of this legendary personality to signify his importance in the field of literature.

• Marriage- yes, it is the supreme felicity of life. I concede it. And it is also the supreme tragedy of life. The deeper the love the surer the tragedy. And the more disconsolating when it comes.

• I would rather go to bed with Lillian Russell stark naked than Ulysses S Grant in full military regalia.

• What a world of trouble those who never marry escape! There are many happy matches, it is true, and sometimes “my dear,” and “my love” come from the heart; but what sensible bachelor, rejoicing in his freedom and years of discretion, will run the tremendous risk?

• My advice to girls: first, don’t smoke – to excess; second, don’t drink – to excess; third, don’t marry – to excess.

• If husbands could realize what large returns of profit may be gotten out of a wife by a small word of praise paid over the counter when the market is just right, they would bring matters around the way they wish them much oftener than they usually do. Arguments are unsafe with wives, because they examine them; but they do not examine compliments. One can pass upon a wife a compliment that is three-fourths base.

• New Year’s is a harmless annual institution, of no particular use to anybody save as a scapegoat for promiscuous drunks, and friendly calls and humbug resolutions.

• Love seems the swiftest, but it is the slowest of growths.

