Interesting Facts About The King of Comedy

The king of comedy aka Kapil Sharma was born on April 2nd in 1981. This popular stand up comedian turns 40 today. Starting from a small city of Amritsar in Punjab to making big into the city of dreams Mumbai, he has come a long way. He started off as a contestant in a reality show and now is ruling the small screen with his standup comedy.

On the occasion of his birthday, we have brought some interesting facts about the comedy king: