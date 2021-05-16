Interesting Facts About the Bollywood Star

The talented actor Vicky Kaushal has proved his acting mettle with a series of spectacular films such as Masaan, URI, Raazi, Manmarziyaan and more. As the actor turns 33 years today, here are interesting facts about the actor.

1. He hails from the film industry as his father Shyam Kaushal worked as an action director in Bollywood, while his mother Veena Kaushal is a homemaker.

2. Although Vicky always wanted to be an actor, his father wanted him to enroll in engineering for a stable career. He has a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology Mumbai in the year 2009. He even got a job after graduation which he rejected to pursue a career in acting.

3. Vicky worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap for the movie Gangs of Wasseypur and did theatre.

4. Although, Vicky got his first break as a leading actor in the critically acclaimed movie Masaan which was released in 2015, he made his debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana (2012). He even won Best Male Debut at both the IIFA and Screen Awards for his performance in this film.

5. In 2018, he was featured among 30 influential people in Forbes India.

6. Vicky’s lead role in the Netflix original film, a romantic comedy, Love per Square Foot, helped him breakthrough into mainstream cinema. He also starred in one of the segments of Lust Stories.

7. The actor is hydrophobic and a big foodie. He is a trained dancer and loves to read and travel.

8. Vicky has been linked to a number of actresses, the first being Harleen Sethi. Later he was linked to Malavika Mohanan for a short time. Now the actor is rumoured to be dating a Bollywood diva Katreena Kaif.

9. Vicky’s all-time favourite Hollywood movies are 12 Angry Men, Godfather series, Ocean series and Shawshank Redemption. His favourite web series include Game of Thrones and Prison Break.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Mr Lele. He also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipe-line.

