Interesting Facts About BR Ambedkar on His 65th Death Anniversary

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956. Born in a Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Ambedkar was the 14th and the last child of his parents. He was primarily an Economist and educationist. Babasaheb was also the flag bearer of India’s Dalit Activism, is called the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

BR Ambedkar was as the Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee for the constitution of independent India on August 29, 1947. He was also the law minister of India after independence. He had also started fortnightly and weekly papers named ‘Excluded India’, ‘Mook Nayak’, ‘Janta’ to raise voice against the atrocities on Dalits. His first wife was only 9 years old at the time of their marriage.

On Dr BR Ambedkar’s 65th Death Anniversary we take a look at 10 lesser known facts about him:

1. He had done his masters in 64 subjects, knew 9 languages and had studied across the world for 21 years. He was also the first Indian to pursue a doctorate.

2. Ambedkar, who is known as a Buddhist, was born to a Hindu family belonging to Maharahtra’s Mahaar caste, which back then was considered a lower caste and people belonging to the same were referred to as ‘untouchables’. It is in the year 1956 he converted to Buddhism.

3. The chief architect of Indian Constitution’s 20 page autobiography, Waiting for a Visa, is used as a text book in the Columbia University.

4. He till date is the only Indian whose statue has been erected alongside Karl Marx in the London Museum.

5. Rajgirh, Babasaheb’s personal library was world’s largest library with over 50 thousand books.

6. Around the world all Buddha painting and statues have Buddha’s eyes closed, Ambedkar was the first person to make a painting of him with open eyes.

7. He was the first lawyer belonging to a backward caste.

8. His original surname was Ambawadekar, which was changed to Ambedkar by his teacher in school.

9. Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

10. He was the only Satyagrahi worldwide, who did Satyagraha for drinking water.

