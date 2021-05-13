Interesting Facts About Birthday Girl Which You Never Knew

The gorgeous actress Sunny Leone turns 40 today. From first stepping in Big Boss to appearing in several movies, the actress has come a long way in Bollywood. On her birthday, here are some of the interesting facts about the actress.

1. She was born in Sarnia, Ontario and her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra.

2. She was pursuing nursing while working as an exotic dancer by the name Sunny. Later, when she turned to modelling for the Penthouse magazine, the magazine’s founder suggested her to add Leone to her name.

3. Sunny went to a catholic school and was not a ‘cool kid’ during her school days. She was bullied and made fun of because of her hairy legs and nerd looks.

4. She was the Penthouse Pet of the Month in March 2001 and Penthouse Pet of the Year in 2003.

5. Sunny is a bisexual. She realised it at the age of 13 and confided in his brother Sundeep Singh.

6. She is an active member and supported of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and American Cancer Society.

7. Sunny is said to have joined the adult entertainment industry at the age of 19. When her conservative Sikh family came to know about her profession, it was difficult for them to accept it.

8. Sunny was engaged to Matt Erikson, vice president of marketing at Playboy Enterprises before getting married to Daniel Webber in 2009. She was also romantically involved with the stand-up comedian Russell Peters in 2008.

9. Sunny revealed that she is shy and introvert by nature, unlike how people perceive her.

10. Sunny and her husband Daniel adopted their first child from the orphanage in a village in Latur district of Maharashtra and named her Nisha. She also has biological twins through surrogacy.

11. She is also a vegetarian by choice now.

