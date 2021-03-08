Inspiring Quotes Every Woman Should Read

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day all over the globe to mark theimportance, accelerate equality and to show and encourage the achievements of women in every field. Women are a very important and crucial part of society, from being the origin of a new life to fulfilling all her roles in personal (daughter, wife, mother) and professional life in the best way possible, without getting tired,proves her strength and power. This year, the International Women’s Day is being celebrated with the theme of let’s all choose to challenge.

Here are some quotes which every woman should read to feel more confident, bold, and powerful:

1. I would not call women victims, I would call them survivors, but there should not be a world where women have to survive, there should be a world where women thrive– Priyanka Chopra Jonas

2. I am the universe infinite in every direction. This is my choice– Deepika Padukone

3. People are going to bring you down because of your drive but ultimately it makes you a stronger person to turn your cheek and go the other way — Selena Gomez

4. Do something because you really want to do it. If you are doing it just for the goal and did not enjoy the path, then I think you are cheating yourself — Kalpana Chawla

5. Ambition is a word associated with women negatively. People say, she is too ambitious. Why is that a bad thing? — Priyanka Chopra Jonas

6. Just like charity begins at home, we have to start making a change from our home and society. We need to work together to make this world a better place for women– Smriti Irani

7. Always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody says distract you from your goals– Michelle Obama

8. I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples– Mother Teresa

9. Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights —Hillary Clinton

10. The best protection any woman can have is courage– Elizabeth Cady Stanton

11. I don’t want other people to decide who I am. I want to decide that for myself — Emma Watson

12. Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness — Oprah Winfrey