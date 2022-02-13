Inspirational Quotes to Remember the Nightingale of India

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Female leaders have inspired women for centuries to be the voice for themselves. They have always asked women to stand up for their rights and speak against evil. One such leader who has been an inspiration and a source of motivation is Sarojini Naidu. Sarojini Naidu was a feminist, activist, poet and political leader. She became the first woman president of the oldest political party of India, the Indian National Congress.

Born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad, Sarojini Naidu was popularly known as the nightingale of India. She started writing at a very small age. She has written several poetries in English and her first play that was written in the Persian language, Maher Muneer, caught the eye of the then Nizam of Hyderabad.

On the birth anniversary of the great lady of India, let’s look at some inspirational quotes by her:

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.”

She was a political leader who fought for her country with great courage. She always believed that the foundation of a country depends on the love and sacrifices the country has seen.

“I am not ready to die because it requires infinitely greater courage to live.”

People who often feel like quitting life must remember this quote by Sarojini Naidu.

“Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.”

In a letter written by Sarojini Naidu to Gopal Krishna Gokhale, she mentioned the men of that time as kind and innocent who didn’t speak for their country. She meant by this quote that India needs more courageous men to get independence.

“The new has come and now the old retires. And so, the past becomes a mountain cell. Where lone apart old hermit memories dwell.”

To start something new, we have to let go of the old. Talking about the new India, Sarojini Naidu asked people to start afresh by building a new India and forgetting the past.

