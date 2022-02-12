Inspirational Quotes on Friendship and Leadership by the 16th US President

Abraham Lincoln Birth Anniversary: Born on February 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln was the 16th President of the United States. He was a lawyer and statesman by education. He’s responsible for abolishing slavery and modernising the US economy. During his younger days, Lincoln was an athlete and an accomplished wrestler. He was an influential man and was known for his words. On his birth anniversary, let’s read some of his best quotes on life and leadership.

Abraham Lincoln Quotes on Friendship

“Am I not destroying my enemies when I make friends with them?”

“He has a right to criticise, who has the heart to help.”

“I’m a success today because I had a friend who believed in me and I didn’t have the heart to let him down.”

“The best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend.”

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Abraham Lincoln Quotes on Leadership

And in the end, it is not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.

When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad. That’s my religion.

I am a slow walker, but I never walk back.

Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.

Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.

Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.

Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.