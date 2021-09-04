Inspirational Quotes by ‘The Crocodile Hunter’

Stephen Robert Irwin (Steve Irwin), also known as the crocodile hunter, was a television celebrity and a wildlife conservationist. It will not be wrong to say that Steve was one among the many people who introduced a generation of children to wildlife and made them accept nature as a beautiful combination of flora and fauna. From teaching us ways to catch a snake, to making friends with crocodiles, Steve was among the best conservationists in this world.

The famous celebrity also founded the Australia Zoo in Brisbane, which later on became a popular tourist destination in Queensland. He was also involved in Inspection Service with slogans “Quarantine Matters! Don’t muck with it.” Steve was awarded Centenary Medal by the Australian government for his services in promoting Australian tourism.

Most of his life was spent with the venomous snakes and crocodiles. The Australian celebrity died of cardiac arrest in 2006 after he was stung by a stingray barb.

On his death anniversary, we remember the ever smiling face of Steve with some of his inspirational quotes:

“I believe that education is all about being excited about something. Seeing passion and enthusiasm helps push an educational message.”

“My job, my mission, the reason I’ve been put onto this planet, is to save wildlife. And I thank you for comin’ with me. Yeah, let’s get ’em!”

“Crocodiles are easy. They try to kill and eat you. People are harder. Sometimes they pretend to be your friend first.”

“If we can teach people about wildlife, they will be touched. Share my wildlife with me. Because humans want to save things that they love.”

“It never ceases to amaze me how cruel some people are. Do you think people would be so merciless and torturous if fish and sharks cried like babies when they felt pain?”

“If you can’t excite people about wildlife, how can you convince them to love, cherish, and protect our wildlife and the environment they live in?”

“We humans still have a long way to go with learning to live harmoniously with our environment and its wildlife.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here