Inspirational Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Civil Service Day is celebrated on April 21 every year as on this day in 1947 first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at Metcalf House, New Delhi. In his speech, Patel referred to the civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’. The first National Civil Service Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on April 21, 2006. Sardar Patel played an instrumental role in the Indian freedom movement. The nationalist, freedom fighter and statesman, is known for uniting 562 princely states of Modern India to build the Republic of India.

Here are 10 inspirational quotes by the Iron Man of India:

1. “Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”

2. “Two ways of building character – cultivating the strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness.”

3. “Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.”

4. “Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”

5. “Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.”

6. “A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses.”

7. “My only desire is that India should be a god producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country.”

8. “Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Any one who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life.”

9. “There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.”

10. “Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.”

