Indiat at Tokyo Olympics 2020: India schedule and results on July 27 | Tokyo Olympics News

Following is the complete schedule and results of Indian action on July 27:

SHOOTING

5:30 AM:

Both pairs failed to qualify for the medal rounds

HOCKEY

6:30 AM:

India beat Spain 3-0

Badminton

8:30 AM: Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group A (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy of Great Britain) – Satwik-Chirag win but fail to qualify for quarterfinals on game difference

TABLE TENNIS

8:30 AM: Men’s Singles Round 3 (Sharath Kamal vs Long Ma of China) – Sharath loses 1-4

SAILING

8:35 AM: Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial – Race 05 (Nethra Kumanan)

Followed by Race 06

SAILING

8:45 AM: Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser – Race 04 (Vishnu Saravanan)

Followed by Race 05, Race 06

SHOOTING

9:45 AM: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 (Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar) – Both pairs fail to progress from Stage 1 of qualifying, out of medal rounds

BOXING

10:57 AM: Women’s Welter (64-69kg) – Round of 16 (Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz of Germany) – Lovlina wins 3-2 to progress to the quarterfinals

SAILING

11:20 AM: Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 01 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar)

Followed by Race 02, Race 03