India’s reverse swing gets England pacers thinking | Cricket News

It’s not just the English batsmen who are studying the unrelenting Indian bowling attack. As England try to recover from the capitulation on the last day of the fourth Test, the fast-bowling group has got into a huddle to pick up things from the way their Indian counterparts made things happen on a benign pitch at The Oval on Monday.Paceman Mark Wood revealed that Indian bowlers’ ability to derive reverse swing has got the English camp thinking.“I thought the way India bowled reverse swing was top draw, Bumrah in particular. As a fellow fast bowler, you watch that spell and give him that respect,” Wood said during an interaction on Wednesday from Manchester

“We are trying to pick up things like how they went about that. The pitch ends were particularly abrasive and Jadeja was bowling into the rough. They got the ball in reverse-swinging condition in 30 overs.

“When we bowled we missed a trick there. We didn’t try to get the ball in that condition. We tried to keep it for normal swing and didn’t get much movement. We have discussed this.”

The English camp is now working overtime to get their reverse-swing act right with the conditions at Old Trafford likely to aid it.

“It’s hot weather in Manchester. The pitch is abrasive here. Spin will also be more of a factor,” Wood remarked.

It’s not just about the reverse swing, though. For Wood, the range in India’s attack is enviable.

“I think the Indian attack is highly skilled, it has got pace, they are all slightly different, with different angles, different actions. It is great to watch, I mean, it is not great to face as a batsman, but as an opposition player, you can get huge respect,” he said.

“And Shami, I have been hugely impressed with him throughout the series. His skill level, his accuracy and it has been tough for batsmen of both sides. It is a good bowling line-up but we recognise that we will have to combat it as best we can.”

Wood, eager to make a difference, highlighted how extra pace could break the sameness about the English attack.

“Jofra and I try to bring a point of difference with our pace. When the pitch does get flat like last game, you saw what Bumrah could do with extra pace,” he claimed.