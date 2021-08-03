Indians Want 3.4 Days of Work From Home Per Week, Says Ipsos and World Economic Forum Survey

A new survey conducted by Ipsos in collaboration with the World Economic Forum states that an average of 23 per cent of employed individuals across 29 countries reported that they are working from home more often now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was conducted online between May 21 and June 4 and had 12,500 participants who are working adults. The findings of the study state that 66 per cent of employees (who were surveyed) believe once the COVID-19 restrictions get relaxed, employers will be more flexible about office attendance.

Almost 65 per cent of employees think they have been more productive with flexible schedules of working from home, and 64 per cent hope to have adjustable hours spent at the office after the pandemic.

According to a press release by Ipsos, “These views are more prevalent among those with higher levels of education and income, women, younger adults, and parents of children under 18. On the other hand, about one-third each say that their home is a difficult place to be productive (38%); they feel disengaged from their work when working from home (37%), and they feel more burned out by work when they do so (33%).”

“Three in ten (30%) say they would consider looking for another job given the same salary and responsibility if their employer expected them to work away from home full time. Those under the age of 35 and parents are more likely to say so,” the press release added.

The survey depicts the changing paradigm of work arrangement preferences globally. Post pandemic, the average number of days workers would like to WFH in a five-day week is as high as 3.4 in India. Employees in China, Belgium, and France only want to work from home for 1.9 days in a five-day workweek.

“More than three in ten in Peru, Singapore, India, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia report working remotely more frequently, compared only about one in ten in Russia, Japan, Poland, Hungary, China, and South Korea,” states the press release.

