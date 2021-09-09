Indians Ready to Socialize During Festivals Despite COVID-19 Fears: Survey

With country all set to celebrate 10-day Ganeshotsav from September 10, followed by Navratri and Dussehra, a survey found that most Indians are ready to socialize and celebrate with family and friends, despite the concerns over a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 43,263 new COVID-19 cases, 40,567 recoveries and 338 deaths in last 24 hours. A survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found that 80% of Indian households expect visitors over the next 30 days and are planning to host get-togethers for birthdays and festivals. The survey received over 27,000 responses from over 12,000 Indian households residing in 312 districts of India. 67% of the participants were men while 33% were women. 44% of respondents were from tier 1 districts, 31% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

80% INDIAN HOUSEHOLDS WILL HAVE 1 OR MORE CATEGORIES OF VISITORS

The first question in the survey asked citizens about the different categories of people they expect to visit their homes in the next 30 days. In response, 17% said they expect a visit from family or relatives, 8% expect “friends, neighbours, and colleagues”, and 22% expect “domestic help, service providers, others”.

There were also 20% of citizens who said that it’s not applicable or they do not expect anyone from outside to visit them in the next 30 days. On an aggregate basis, 80% of Indian households will have 1 or more categories of visitors coming to their home in the next 30 days. This question in the survey received 9,392 responses.

45% OF HOUSEHOLDS EXPECT FAMILY OR RELATIVES

If reasons given by Indian households are evaluated in the order of priority, 52% expect domestic help, service providers, others to visit them in the next 30 days. Another 45% of households expect family or relatives that don’t stay with them, and 32% expect friends, neighbours, colleagues to visit them in the next 30 days.

59% PLAN TO VISIT FAMILY, FRIENDS, OTHERS

Similarly, the following question in the survey sought to understand from citizens about the different categories of people that they expect to visit in the next 30 days. In response, 23% said “family or relatives that don’t stay with us”, 11% said “friends, neighbours, colleagues”, and 5% said “others”. The majority of 41% of citizens surveyed said it’s not applicable or they don’t plan to visit anyone in the next 30 days. On an aggregate basis, 59% of Indian families plan to visit family, friend, others in the next 30 days. This question in the survey received 9,181 responses.

MOST PREFER FAMILY AND RELATIVES

At least 41% expect to visit family or relatives in the next 30 days. Another 28% of Indian households expect to visit friends, neighbours, and colleagues. Lastly, 14% expect to visit others in the next 30 days.

48% INDIAN FAMILIES PLAN TO ATTEND GET-TOGETHERS

There are plenty of festivals lined up in September and October such as Ganesh Puja, Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, etc. Many families generally gather during these festivals to celebrate the occasions and with many restraining themselves in 2020 due to the risk and unknowns of COVID, they are likely to come together this year. Many feel that since they are vaccinated, the risk for them will be lower this year.

When asked about the different kinds of get-togethers they expect to attend in the next 30 days, 18% of citizens surveyed said they expect to have “get togethers for festivals” in the next 30 days. 7% said they expect “get togethers for birthdays, anniversaries, other occasions”, and another 7% expect “other events related to neighbourhood, workplace, etc.” The majority of 52% of citizens surveyed said it’s not applicable or they do not plan to attend any get togethers in the next 30 days.

On an aggregate basis, 48% of families plan to attend get togethers for festivals, birthdays, special occasions and other events in the next 30 days. This question in the survey received 8,255 responses.

FESTIVAL GET-TOGETHER ON THE CARD

If reasons given by families are put in the order of priority, 32% expect to have get-togethers for festivals in the next 30 days. Further, 21% of families expect to get-togethers for birthdays, anniversaries, or other occasions. 17% expect to have get-togethers related to other events in their neighbourhood, workplace, etc., in the next 30 days.

