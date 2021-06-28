Indian Railways to Start 5 Pairs of Trains from West Bengal for Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; Details Here

Indian Railways has announced five pairs of new trains from West Bengal for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. These trains, operated by the South Eastern Railway, has been introduced for the convenience of the passengers and to meet the travel demand. Last year, the national transporter suspended all passenger train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown.

HOWRAH-MGR CHENNAI CENTRAL-HOWRAH SPECIAL (DAILY)

02543 Howrah-MGR Chennai Central Special will run daily from July 3 till further notice. The train will leave Howrah at 15:30 hrs and reach Chennai next day at 16:50 hrs.

02544 MGR Chennai Central – Howrah will run daily from July 4. It will leave Chennai at 07:00 hrs and reach Howrah next day at 10:35am.

Both trains will have one AC-1, two AC 2-Tier, three AC 3-Tier3, 12 Sleeper Class and three General Second Class.

HOWRAH-SRI SATHYA SAI PRASANTHI NILAYAM-HOWRAH SPECIAL

02527 Howrah-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Special will run every Wednesday from July 7. It will leave Howrah at 14:55 hrs and reach Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam next day at 22:20 hrs.

02528 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam –Howrah will run every Friday from July 9. It will leave Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at 07:40 hrs and reach Howrah next day at 13:25 hrs.

Both trains will have one AC 2-Tier, two AC3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class- and 6 General Second Class.

SANTRAGACHI-TIRUPATI-SANTRAGACHI SPECIAL

02523 Santragachi-Tirupati Special will run on every Sunday from July 4. It will leave Santragachi, Kolkata, at 14:55 hrs and reach Tirupati next day at 16:10 hrs.

02524 Tirupati – Santragachi Special will run on every Monday from July 5. The train will leave Tirupati at 20:05 hrs and reach Santragachi next day at 23:10 hrs.

Both trains will have one AC 2-Tier-1, two AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class.

SHALIMAR-VISAKHAPATNAM-SHALIMAR SPECIAL

02491 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Special will run from July 6 on every Tuesday till further notice. The train will leave Shalimar, Kolkata, at 18:30 hrs and reach Visakhapatnam next day at 07:50 hrs.

02492 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Special will run from July 7 on every Wednesday. The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 15:25 hrs and reach Shalimar next day at 06:00 hrs.

Both trains will have two AC 2-Tier, three AC 3-Tier, 12 Sleeper Class and two General Second Class.

HOWRAH-MUMBAI CSMT-HOWRAH SPECIAL

02470 Howrah-Mumbai Special will every Friday from July 2. It will leave Howrah at 14:35 hrs and reach Mumbai CSMT next day at 23:00 hrs.

02469 CSMT-Howrah Special will run from July 4 on every Sunday. The train will leave Mumbai CSMT at 11:05 hrs and reach Howrah next day at 19:30 hrs.

Both these trains will have 3 AC 3-Tier, 2 AC 2-Tier, 12 Sleeper Class and 2 General Second Class.

