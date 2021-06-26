Indian Railways to Restore 4 Pairs of Trains between Mumbai, Pune, Manmad and Jalna; Check Full List

Indian Railways have decided to restore the services of special trains between Mumbai’s CSMT and Pune/Manmad/Jalna on existing route and timings with revised composition till further notice. In a statement Central Railway said that the bookings of these trains on normal charges has started at all PRS centers and on railways website www.irctc.co.in. It also said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train. Passengers have also been asked to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Deccan Queen Special

02123 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Deccan Queen Special will run from June 25 till further notice.

02124 Pune- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Deccan Queen Special will run from June 26 till further advice. The train will have 4 AC Chair Car, 10 Second Class Seating, 2 second class cum guard’s brake vans and 1 pantry car.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Manmad Panchvati Special

02109 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Manmad Panchvati Special will run from June 26. It will have 2 AC chair car and 12 second class seating.

02110 Manmad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Panchvati Special will run from June 25. This train will also have 2 AC chair car and 12 second class seating.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Jalna Janshatabdi Special

02271 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Jalna Janshatabdi Special will run from June 25. It will have 2 AC chair car and 12 second class seating.

02272 Jalna- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Janshatabdi Special will run from June 26. It will have 2 AC chair car and 12 second class seating.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Deccan Express

01007 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Deccan Express will run from June 26.This train will have 10 second seating, 3 AC chair car, 1 Vistadome and 1 second class cum guard’s brake van.

01008 Pune-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Deccan Express special will run from June 26. This will also have 10 second seating, 3 AC chair car, 1 Vistadome and 1 second class cum guard’s brake van.

