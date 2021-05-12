Indian Railways Cancels 31 Train Services due to Poor Occupancy, Maintenance; Here’s a Complete List

Indian Railways has cancelled 31 trains service from May 12 operating on the routes between West Bengal, Assam and Bihar due to low occupancy and maintenance works. In a tweet, the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the 18 services will be discontinued due to poor patronization until further notice. However, due to track maintenance work in Howrah division, 13 more trains have been cancelled.

Here is the complete list of cancelled trains:

05467: Siliguri- Bamanhat Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05468: Bamanhat-Siliguri Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05811: Dhubri- Guwahati Express Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05812: Guwahati -Dhubri Express Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05767: Siliguri Jn- Alipurduar Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05768: Alipurduar Junction – Siliguri Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05719: Katihar- Siliguri Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05720: Siliguri Junction – Katihar Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05749: New Jalpaiguri- Haldibari Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05750: Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05751: New Jalpaiguri – Haldibari – Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05752: Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05815: Guwahati- Dekargaon Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05816: Dekargaon – Guwahati Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07541: Siliguri- Dhubri Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07542: Dhubri – Siliguri Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07525: Siliguri- New Bongaigaon DEMU Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07526: New Bongaigaon – Siliguri DEMU Special (Cancelled from May 12)

Due to track maintenance work in Howrah division, following train services will be fully cancelled:

05959: Howrah Junction – Dibrugarh Town Express Special (Journey Commence on May 16)

05960: Dibrugarh Town- Howrah Junction Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 and May 15)

05961: Howrah Junction – Dibrugarh Town Express Special (Journey Commence on May 17)

03033: Howrah Jn – Katihar Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13 to May 17)

03034: Katihar – Howrah Jn Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to May 18)

03141: Sealdah- New Alipurduar Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13 to 17)

03142: New Alipurduar- Sealdah Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 18)

03163: Sealdah- Saharsa Junction Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 17)

03164: Saharsa Junction – Sealdah Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 17)

03145: Kolkata- Radhikapur Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 17)

03146: Radhikapur – Kolkata Express Special (Journey Commence on May 15 to May 18)

03063: Howrah- Balurghat Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13, May 14, May 17 and May 21)

03064: Balurghat – Howrah Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13, May 14, May 17 and May 21)

