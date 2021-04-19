Indian railroad worker saves child from oncoming train

The CCTV video, posted to Twitter by India’s Ministry of Railways , showed a station worker at Vangani Station in Mumbai sprinting to rescue a child as an oncoming train sped towards them.

The worker lifted the child onto the platform moments before the train would have hit.

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a “good samaritan.”

“We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” they added in the tweet.